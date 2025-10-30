Vijayapura records 11 tremors in two months; sparks panic among residents

BELAGAVI/VIJAYAPURA: A fresh round of tremors has once again sent waves of panic across Vijayapura district, where residents have been experiencing recurring earthquakes for the last two months. The latest series of quakes struck on Wednesday, barely a week after similar jolts during Diwali celebrations scaring already anxious villagers.

Most of the tremors recorded in Vijayapura range between 2.3 and 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale.

While scientifically classified as minor, the repeated shocks have unsettled the local population, with many recalling the devastating quakes that shook parts of the district in previous years.

On Diwali eve, strong tremors were felt in Basavan Bagewadi and Vijayapura taluks, particularly in Managuli, Hattarkihal, Nandyal, and Yaranal villages. Residents reported a loud rumbling sound just before the vibrations rippled through their homes, prompting people to rush outdoors. One tremor, measured at 2.9, struck around 9.21 pm, with another wave recorded late into the night on the outskirts of Vijayapura city.

In just the last two months, the district has experienced 11 such tremors — one at 11.41 pm on Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday. CCTV footage from several homes captured walls shaking and dogs barking frantically, seconds before the ground started to shake. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos and posts from residents. Wednesday’s tremor reportedly reached 3.0 magnitude.

Experts trace quakes to subsoil reactions

Experts believe these tremors are not tectonic, but rather the result of chemical reactions deep beneath the surface. The region’s subsoil, rich in limestone rock layers, absorbs rainwater during monsoon months. The interaction between water and limestone is said to trigger chemical reactions, producing loud underground rumbles and mild surface vibrations.