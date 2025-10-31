90 per cent of work on astronaut supplies for Gaganyaan mission completed: DRDO

BENGALURU: To ensure the safety and success of India’s maiden Gaganyaan mission, researchers and scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are closely working with their counterparts at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“We are 90% ready with the products developed for the Gaganyaatris to carry to space. The technologies and devices are ready and they will be tested during the first uncrewed mission, scheduled in the coming months by ISRO,” said Dr Upendra Kumar Singh, Distinguished Scientist and Director General, Soldier Support System (DG-SSS), DRDO.

Explaining the details, DRDO scientists said that eight laboratories have worked on different products that will be sent for zero-gravity tests. The list includes food items, parachutes, emergency kits, medical supplies, noise-cancellation devices, radiation dosimeters and specially designed fire suppression systems for space.

“For the safety of the astronauts, we have designed special textile-based electronic health kits that will constantly monitor their health and send alerts to the ground station. The Bio-Vests developed include remote physiological health monitoring of the crew from the Ground Station Control (GCS). It will monitor ECG, SpO₂, temperature, heart rate and many other parameters. It will be operational during lift-off, in-orbit and re-entry,” the scientist said, adding that they have also developed special food which is free from microbial contaminants, good in taste and ensures astronauts remain well hydrated. The food should also be long-lasting without developing any microbes. Though all this has been tested in laboratory conditions, a zero-gravity test is needed," the scientist added.