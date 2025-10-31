BJP targets Karnataka govt after KSTDC promotes Wayanad tourism

BENGALURU: The State Government on Thursday sought an explanation from the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) for posting an advertisement on its X handle promoting Wayanad in Kerala as a tourist destination.

Tourism and law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil on Thursday said: “I have asked for explanation from KSTDC Managing Director. After I get the explanation, I will see what needs to be done.”

On the question of special political interest in promoting Wayanad compared to other south Indian states, Patil said, the question does not arise.

“Why it has been done, why the advertising agency has done needs to be known. The details are awaited,” he added.

KSTDC Managing Director Prashanth Kumar Mishra said it is an advertisement promoting a tourism package and the same were done in 2019, 2020, 2021 and after that as well.

“We promote other packages including to Maharashtra, Shirdi, Pandapura, Rameshwaram and Ooty. This has been done to promote tourism and it is nothing new,” he said.