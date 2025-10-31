Forest and Customs departments nab alleged wildlife smuggler at KIA after two months on run

BENGALURU: Officials from the State Forest Department, Devanahalli Range, along with the Customs Department, nabbed an alleged wildlife smuggler who had just landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kasim, was allegedly involved in smuggling 877 live Indian Star Tortoises from Bengaluru to Malaysia on 6 August 2025. “The tortoises were rescued and released into the wild, and a case was registered (WLOR No. 02/2025-26). The accused had then absconded. But now he was caught and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday,” said a senior forest department official.

Indian Star Tortoises are listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.