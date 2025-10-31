Forest and Customs departments nab alleged wildlife smuggler at KIA after two months on run

BENGALURU: Officials from the State Forest Department, Devanahalli Range, along with the Customs Department, nabbed an alleged wildlife smuggler who had just landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kasim, was allegedly involved in smuggling 877 live Indian Star Tortoises from Bengaluru to Malaysia on 6 August 2025. “The tortoises were rescued and released into the wild, and a case was registered (WLOR No. 02/2025-26). The accused had then absconded. But now he was caught and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday,” said a senior forest department official.
Indian Star Tortoises are listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
“As per preliminary information obtained from the accused, the tortoises were collected from the outskirts of Bengaluru and surrounding areas. They were packed in carton boxes for transportation. The network and the number of people involved will now be traced,” the official said.
Forest and Customs officials said that in the last two months, four wildlife seizure cases have been recorded. “There is a demand for exotic and wildlife animals and birds. The connect is through various social media platforms. The maximum demand is for Capuchins, Ball Pythons, Squirrels and many exotic birds that are listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). If any wildlife is being brought to India to be kept as a pet, as per rules, an application has to be made on the Parivesh Portal and a licence needs to be obtained. But many are kept illegally,” the official added.