Glitch keeps commuters away from Bengaluru metro Purple Line

BENGALURU: Hundreds of Metro passengers on Purple Line, especially office-goers, were stranded due to a technical problem in a train that was held up in the section between Vijayanagar and Hosahalli on Thursday morning.

The peak-hour disruption led to the suspension of services on Purple Line between Majestic and Challagatta for nearly an hour and it had a cascading effect on the Green Line operations.

All the passengers on the train were deboarded at Vijayanagar at around 9 am and were made to wait for more than an hour for things to return to normalcy. As the interruption was during the peak time, office goers ended up showing up late to their offices.

Sai Charan, a passenger, wrote in a social media post that the train from Kengeri heading towards Majestic was stopped and all were deboarded at Vijayanagar. He said they waited for nearly an hour for the next train and that there were no announcements from the Metro staff.

As Vijayanagar station was overflowing with the deboarded passengers and the ones who were already waiting there, the Metro staff had stopped people from entering the station until things returned to normalcy.

With no train in sight, some of the deboarded got out of the station, headed to their destinations in other modes of transport. Those who waited for services to resume said the trains were running jam-packed.