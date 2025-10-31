Glitch keeps commuters away from Bengaluru metro Purple Line

BENGALURU: Hundreds of Metro passengers on Purple Line, especially office-goers, were stranded due to a technical problem in a train that was held up in the section between Vijayanagar and Hosahalli on Thursday morning.
The peak-hour disruption led to the suspension of services on Purple Line between Majestic and Challagatta for nearly an hour and it had a cascading effect on the Green Line operations.
All the passengers on the train were deboarded at Vijayanagar at around 9 am and were made to wait for more than an hour for things to return to normalcy. As the interruption was during the peak time, office goers ended up showing up late to their offices.
Sai Charan, a passenger, wrote in a social media post that the train from Kengeri heading towards Majestic was stopped and all were deboarded at Vijayanagar. He said they waited for nearly an hour for the next train and that there were no announcements from the Metro staff.
As Vijayanagar station was overflowing with the deboarded passengers and the ones who were already waiting there, the Metro staff had stopped people from entering the station until things returned to normalcy.
With no train in sight, some of the deboarded got out of the station, headed to their destinations in other modes of transport. Those who waited for services to resume said the trains were running jam-packed.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that due to a technical problem in a train that was held up in the section between Vijayanagar and Hosahalli at 9.15 am, train services on the Purple Line between Kempegowda (Majestic) and Challagatta were temporarily stopped. BMRCL said that the disruption led to a cascading effect, resulting in the regulation of train services on the Green Line.
“Train services on the Purple Line up to Mysore Road were normalised at 10.15 am,” BMRCL said. It added that the services between Mysore Road and Challagatta were restored by 11 am.
Some passengers slammed the Metro that it hiked the fares without any consideration for the common man, and despite charging so high, they said the glitches continue. Some demanded that for every interruption, the Metro should cut its fare by 10 per cent and charge a reduced fare for one week.