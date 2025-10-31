Kalaburagi HC bench orders peace meet on November 5, to hear case on November 7

KALABURAGI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which has sought permission to conduct a patha sanchalana (route march) in Chittapur on November 2, will not be able to carry out its plan as the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the route march to November 7.

Justice MG Shukure Kamal began hearing the case at 2.30pm on Thursday.

Advocate-General Shashikiran Shetty, who represented the district administration, told the court that as per the direction of the Kalaburagi HC Bench, the district administration had convened a peace committee meeting chaired by DC Fouzia Taranum on October 28, in the DC’s office. Having complied with the court orders, it submitted its report on Thursday.

At the previous hearing on October 24, the court had asked RSS whether it was possible for it to conduct a route march on November 2. When the RSS advocate told court they were ready for the route march on November 2, the court asked RSS to apply afresh for permission from the district administration.

It asked the district administration to invite all organisations which had applied for holding a route march to the peace committee meeting, and find an amicable solution.

Officials asked all 10 organisations (including RSS) which applied for permission for a route march on November 2, to send three representatives each to the meeting. The main petitioner, Ashok Patil Chincholi, head of the RSS district unit, did not attend the meeting.