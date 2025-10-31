Karnataka leadership change: Congress brass may clear the air only by November-end

BENGALURU: With both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar camps making statements over the possible power transfer and a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, a clear picture is likely to evolve only after the results of the Bihar Assembly polls are declared on November 14.

Shivakumar may set the ball rolling, as he is likely to visit the Congress high command leaders in New Delhi on November 11, the day polling ends in Bihar. Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the national capital on November 15.

Shivakumar is expecting an audience with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. During his last visit to Delhi, Siddaramaiah, without meeting Rahul, had asserted that he would continue as the CM.

Both the camps are expecting that the high command will clear the confusion over the change in leadership. It is to be seen whether the high command risks removing Siddaramaiah, albeit in an attempt to ensure a smooth transition of power, if the Congress and its alliance partner RJD win the Bihar polls.

But Siddaramaiah’s sympathisers, including his coterie of ministers and members of AHINDA communities, hope that the party high command will give its nod for the reshuffle of the cabinet that will ensure his continuation as the Chief Minister.