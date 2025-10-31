More govt school children to take part in this year’s Kannada Rajyotsava event

BENGALURU: With a view to encourage more students from government schools to participate in cultural events for Kannada Rajyotsava, the Department of Primary Education is celebrating the event in Kanteerava Indoor Stadium for the third time since 2023.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing preparations for the event on Thursday, Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, “In 2024, there were 1,100 students from private, as well as government schools who participated in cultural activities at the event. Of the 1,100 students, 300 were from government schools. Similarly, this year, we have 1,700 students participating in the event of whom, 700 are from government schools. This is to encourage their participation in cultural activities, apart from studies and sports.”

Madhu also informed that the teachers are conducting extra classes for those students who have given low results in the exams. Therefore, government schools are now receiving free electricity, which helps teachers conduct extra classes effectively.

On the letter by Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, opposing the decision to reduce pass marks for SSLC and PUC students, he said, “The decision to reduce pass marks was taken after consulting everybody, and it was suggested by former IAS officer Vijay Bhaskar, who headed the committee for administrative reforms. This was also discussed with Horatti, but I will again talk to him. CBSE and ICSE boards already follow the 33%-pass standard.”