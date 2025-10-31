MP Karjol accuses Karnataka govt of creating confusion over internal reservation

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP accused the state Congress government of failing to protect the interests of 101 castes among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) by delaying implementation of the internal reservation.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol said the State Government was creating confusion over the internal reservation.

Karjol said when a petition questioning the government order came up for hearing in the High Court, none from the government appeared.

The Social Welfare Department has not made any preparation to present its case effectively, he said, and added that the government did not accept the report presented by the Justice Nagamohan Das committee appointed by the same government.

Caste survey: Online survey date extended up to November 10

The socio-economic and educational survey, also known as the caste census, conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, will end on October 31. The survey was started on September 22.

However, the last date for taking the survey online by visiting https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in has been extended up to November 10.