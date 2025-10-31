One year on, livestock census enumerators yet to be paid

BENGALURU: Close to 6,000 enumerators and 988 supervisors who took part in the National Livestock Census in October 2024 are yet to get their remuneration.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services had engaged Pashu Sakhis (women livestock assistants) to conduct the census.

The Livestock Census is conducted once in five years. The census logs data of species, breed, age, sex, and ownership status of animals. According to the census conducted in 2019 Karnataka has more than three crore livestock.

The census was carried out from October 2024 to February 2025 with the door-to door-survey covering over 4 crore families. Each enumerator was given a target of 4,500 to 5,000 households.

According to Animal department sources, the department had fixed Rs 8 per household in urban areas and Rs 9 per household in rural areas as remuneration. Each enumerator is to get Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 depending on the number of houses they surveyed.

An official from the department said that they have released Rs 4 crore as part of their first installment in each district. The money would be released through Direct Beneficiaries Transfer (DBT) to the enumerators. The officials said this amount has to be sent from the Union government.