Prakash Raj among 70 to get Karnataka Rajyotsava Award

BENGALURU: Actor Prakash Raj, Air Marshal Philip Rajkumar (retd) and former hockey goal keeper Ashish Ballal are among the 70 personalities and achievers, including 12 women, who will be honoured with the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award on Saturday.

The Kannada and Culture Department announced the names on Thursday. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the occasion of the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava.

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi told reporters that this year, no applications for the awards were invited. “A names were finalised based on recommendations from various panels,” he added.

The award includes a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a 25-gram gold medal and a citation. The minister said they have ensured that there is representation from all districts.