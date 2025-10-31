Union minister Khattar is all praise for tunnel project, says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar praised his ambitious tunnel road project and the state government for its initiative of converting B khata plots to A khata.

Addressing reporters after a regional conference of urban development ministers of southern states and Union Territories here, Shivakumar said Khattar also lauded the government for implementing the first double-decker flyover project in the city.

Shivakumar said, “We presented a list of projects to be implemented in the state, but he (Khattar) did not give any assurance on providing funds to the state.”

Stating that the Union minister reiterated PM Modi’s appreciation for the projects being implemented in the city, Shivakumar said that he apprised Khattar of the urban-centric projects which have been discontinued.

“I reminded him that the Centre did not adhere to the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations and about the state’s requirements placed before the 16th Finance Commission,” Shivakumar added.

“We updated him (Khattar) on urban planning reforms, local bodies’ administration, formation of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and other initiatives,” he said.

“Ministers Byrathi Suresh and Rahim Khan spoke about the projects for the development of towns and cities in the state,” Shivakumar said.