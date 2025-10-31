Zoos, wildlife centres in Karnataka at risk as delay in appointing vets and officers continues

MYSURU: The death of two tiger cubs at the Sri Chamundeshwari Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru, which was rescued from BRT, has exposed serious lapses in the state’s wildlife healthcare management, particularly the delay in appointing dedicated wildlife veterinary experts and officers to key posts.

The continued reliance on deputed officers from the Department of Animal Husbandry and contractual appointments has left wildlife rehabilitation centres and even zoos struggling to provide adequate medical care to rescued animals.

At a time when the region is witnessing a steady rise in rescue and rehabilitation cases of wild animals, the need for veterinary experts and officer appointments has never been more urgent.

Even Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday acknowledged that several posts in zoos, elephant camps, and rehabilitation centres remain vacant.

To manage the shortfall, veterinary officers from the Department of Animal Husbandry are being deputed or appointed on a contractual basis, a stopgap arrangement that, he said, cannot substitute for trained wildlife professionals.

The Minister’s communication comes in the wake of multiple distressing incidents. At the Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shivamogga, four elephants are reportedly suffering from illness, while Balanna, an elephant that participated in the Shivamogga Dasara, had to undergo partial ear removal after a severe infection. Such cases, officials admit, reflect the absence of continuous medical supervision by experienced wildlife veterinarians.

The situation is equally grim on the field. With wild elephants and tigers increasingly straying towards human settlements, rescue and capture operations have become more frequent and more dangerous.

Forest veterinarians and frontline staff often face life-threatening situations during tranquilisation and rescue missions. There have been several incidents where both forest personnel and veterinarians lost their lives and sustained severe injuries while handling distressed or aggressive animals.