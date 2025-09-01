Ashoka slams Congress, says will launch Chamundeshwari Chalo

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Sunday warned that if the sanctity of Chamundeshwari temple is harmed, a huge protest, ‘Chamundeshwari Chalo,’ on the lines of ‘Dharmasthala Chalo,’ will be launched in the state.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the temple in Mysuru on Sunday, Ashoka said may Goddess Chamundeshwari grant good sense to the Congress government. “May God remove their mindset of targeting Hindu centres of faith. Hindu religious centres should always be protected and remain sacred. They should not harm the sentiments of Hindus. I have prayed to the mother for this,” he said.

Ashoka said that the Mysuru Wadiyar Royal Family has been celebrating Dasara for hundreds of years. “The Congress government should not desecrate such a sacred festival. Congress leaders have said that this is not a Hindu temple. If so, whose is it? If you have courage, will you go in front of a mosque and say that it does not belong to Muslims? After Sabarimala and Tirupati, now Dharmasthala and Chamundeshwari temples are being targeted,” Ashoka said.

“We fought for 500 years to save Ayodhya. If the toolkit culture continues, the downfall of the Congress will begin from here,” he said. A controversy has erupted after Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar recently said Chamundi Hills and Goddess Chamundeshwari belonged to every religion, and it was not the property of Hindus alone. The BJP has strongly opposed this.