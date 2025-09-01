Belagavi Panchayat president booked under POCSO for marrying 15-year-old

BELAGAVI: A police complaint has been filed against the president of Bassapur Gram Panchayat in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district for allegedly marrying a 15-year-old girl. Though the marriage took place in November 2023, it came to light only recently.

The complaint, filed at the Yamakanamardi police station, states that the gram panchayat president, Bheemashi Kalimani, married the minor on November 5, 2023, and she reportedly gave birth five months ago. After confirming the charges, the police have also booked him under the POCSO Act.

The Child Rights Commission has directed the Belagavi Zilla Panchayat CEO and District Child Protection Officer to file complaints and ensure the girl’s safety. Though the instructions had been issued to the deputy commissioner, child protection officials and the Women and Child Welfare Department, no action has been taken against the accused.

Though child rescue teams visited Bassapur village four times, they failed to trace and arrest him. A woman activist from Belagavi alleged that he has not been arrested as he belongs to the ruling Congress.