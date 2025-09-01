BJP leader B Y Vijayendra visits Sowjanya's house, assures support for appeal in Supreme Court

MANGALURU: B Y Vijayendra, state president of the BJP on Monday visited the house of Sowjanya who was raped and murdered in 2012 and extended support to the family in its fight for justice.

During his visit, Kusumavathi told him that she is being targeted for seeking justice for her daughter. "We are being oppressed just for seeking justice. Your own party people are criticising us saying that we have built a huge house and accusing us of making money using Sowjanya's name. Is there no justice for us?,” she asked.

A teary-eyed Kusumavathi alleged that there were veiled threats and efforts were made to silence her family when they sought justice from the alleged perpetrators of the crime.

Vijayendra told Kusumavathi that they cannot measure the loss of their daughter's life. "My purpose of meeting you is to extend support if you decide to appeal in the Supreme Court against the CBI court order," he said. When a family member told him that BJP could have done it before, Vijayendra responded saying, " Whatever has happened has happened. We cannot bring back the child. But our party and I are with you for any support if you decide to fight the case in the Supreme Court," he assured.