BJP’s Dharmasthala Chalo rally today

MANGALURU: Over 1 lakh supporters are expected to participate in the ‘Dharmasthala Chalo, Namma Nadige Dharmasthaladedege’ rally organised by the BJP in Dharmasthala on September 1 (Monday).

Dakshina Kannada MP and state BJP secretary Capt Brijesh Chowta, addressing reporters on the premises of Dharmasthala temple on Sunday, said, “Religious sentiments of Hindus are hurt by these false allegations. Hence, we are demanding an NIA probe against the conspiracy. BJP under state party president BY Vijayendra will organise ‘Dharmasthala Chalo,

Namma Nadige Dharmasthaladedege’ rally on Monday. False allegations are made against Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, and the case, which is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), must be handed over to the National Investigation Agency, and the culprits behind the case must be brought to book.”

He said that the BJP will not tolerate any propaganda hurting the sentiments of the devotees. “Initially, we welcomed the probe, but now the investigation is getting diverted. PFI indulged in anti-national activities, and its front SDPI is supporting the case, raising suspicion. There are many examples of these two organisations indulging in anti-Hindu activities, and the Congress government is encouraging them,” he said.