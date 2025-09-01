BJP’s Dharmasthala Chalo rally today

MANGALURU: Over 1 lakh supporters are expected to participate in the ‘Dharmasthala Chalo, Namma Nadige Dharmasthaladedege’ rally organised by the BJP in Dharmasthala on September 1 (Monday).
Dakshina Kannada MP and state BJP secretary Capt Brijesh Chowta, addressing reporters on the premises of Dharmasthala temple on Sunday, said, “Religious sentiments of Hindus are hurt by these false allegations. Hence, we are demanding an NIA probe against the conspiracy. BJP under state party president BY Vijayendra will organise ‘Dharmasthala Chalo,
Namma Nadige Dharmasthaladedege’ rally on Monday. False allegations are made against Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, and the case, which is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), must be handed over to the National Investigation Agency, and the culprits behind the case must be brought to book.”
He said that the BJP will not tolerate any propaganda hurting the sentiments of the devotees. “Initially, we welcomed the probe, but now the investigation is getting diverted. PFI indulged in anti-national activities, and its front SDPI is supporting the case, raising suspicion. There are many examples of these two organisations indulging in anti-Hindu activities, and the Congress government is encouraging them,” he said.
Chowta further alleged that outsiders are showing interest in the case and there are doubts of funding. “The direction in which the probe is proceeding and the officers’ actions indicate that the government itself is supporting it. BJP respects the law. Hindu society stands in solidarity with Dharmasthala Kshetra. Union ministers Prahlad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka in-charge Sudhakar Reddy, and others will join the rally,” he added.
BJP state secretary Tammesh Gowda alleged that they have doubts about the SIT probe, as it failed to verify the background of the person who presented a skull initially and gave him all possible facilities. “There should be a probe into whether the government succumbed to the pressure of the ‘urban Naxals.’ Why did SIT not arrest the complainant when he arrived with a skull? Condemning this propaganda, supporters in 2,000 buses have already left, and many more will come in over 10,000 cars to Dharmasthala on Monday. Arrangements have been made for the stay of over 20,000 people,” he said.
Former minister Renukacharya said that they will conduct similar rallies in all 220 constituencies. “We demand the home minister hand over the case to the ED and NIA. We demand the arrest of Tamil Nadu MP Sasikanth Senthil. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar is diverting attention with his statement in Mysuru,” he alleged.