CA's backbone of India’s economic integrity: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said that chartered accountants are the backbone of India’s economic integrity.

He was speaking at the two-day 20th Karnataka State-Level Chartered Accountants’ Conference, which concluded on Saturday. The event, hosted by the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), witnessed the participation of over 2,000 chartered accountants. “As India progresses towards becoming a developed nation, your role in ensuring transparency and accountability is pivotal. You are true partners in nation-building,” Rao said while addressing the gathering.