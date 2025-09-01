CA's backbone of India’s economic integrity: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said that chartered accountants are the backbone of India’s economic integrity.
He was speaking at the two-day 20th Karnataka State-Level Chartered Accountants’ Conference, which concluded on Saturday. The event, hosted by the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), witnessed the participation of over 2,000 chartered accountants. “As India progresses towards becoming a developed nation, your role in ensuring transparency and accountability is pivotal. You are true partners in nation-building,” Rao said while addressing the gathering.
He also underlined the importance of adopting healthy practices to prevent diseases, irrespective of the country’s progress in healthcare. “Healthy professionals are not just an asset to their families but also to the nation. I urge you to lead by example in this regard,” he added.
The key speaker on the second day was Sri Gavishiddeshwar Mahaswamiji of Gavimath, Koppal, who delivered a spiritual discourse on the essence of human life, inspiring the participants.
Other speakers included Maharshi Prashanth Kumar, Vice President of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru, and Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of ICAI, among others.