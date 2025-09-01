Class 7 girl found two months pregnant in Bagalkot school; Class 8 boy booked under POCSO

BAGALKOT: A Class 7 student of Morarji Desai Residential School at Kandagal village in Ilkal taluk of Bagalkot district is found to be two months pregnant.

Following a complaint filed by her parents, the Ilkal Rural police have registered a POCSO case against a Class 8 student from the same school and hailing from Badnur village in Mudhol taluk. The boy is alleged to have had physical contact with the girl on a few occasions on the school premises and at a field near Lokapur.

Shashidhar Kosambe, member, Karnataka Commission for Child Rights, told TNIE that they have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. Since the boy is a minor, he will be treated as a child in conflict with the law. Shashidhar said he has already spoken to the Bagalkot SP and asked him to produce the boy before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday. Later, the boy should be sent to observation home, he added.

This comes in the backdrop of a minor girl delivering in the bathroom of her school at Yadgir recently.