Ekroop Caur appointed nodal officer from Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has appointed IAS officer Ekroop Caur as the nodal officer to coordinate the state’s participation in the prestigious National Quantum Mission - NQM.

Caur will work closely with the IISc to ensure Karnataka’s role in shaping the nation’s quantum future. This follows an intervention by former ACS and now Member of Parliament Kumar Naik.

He raised the issue in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 on August 11, 2025. He emphasised the need for greater involvement of Karnataka in NQM, an initiative aimed at advancing quantum technology R&D in India. He stressed on the importance of collaborative efforts between the central and state governments. Replying, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh assured Naik that state representatives will be actively involved in the mission’s highest-level decision-making. Dr Singh wrote to Shalini Rajneesh, requesting the nomination of a senior officer to represent the state on the Hub Governing Board -- HGB of the NQM.