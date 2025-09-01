Karnataka govt must ensure SC quota not stayed by court, says Anjaneya

BENGALURU: Former minister H Anjaneya here on Sunday urged the Congress government to take measures to allay fears of Madigas, as some members of the community are planning to move court to get a stay on the implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

“The BJP government brought in the reservation and recommended it to the Centre. It was never implemented. There is a fear that the present internal reservation would be stopped again,” he said at a seminar on the ‘Internal Reservation: Future Steps’ held at Gandhi Bhavan, organised by the SC (Left) Madiga Community Employees’ Association.

He felt that the 59 SC nomadic communities, termed ‘most backward’, have felt letdown as the 1% separate quota for them was revised and they have now been included in the C category among Bhovis, Lambanis, Korachas and Koramas, termed as less backward in the Justice HN Nagmohan Das commission report.