Karnataka must revive, strengthen its basic literacy programmes

BENGALURU: Adult education in the form of informal and non-formal education has made a long evolutionary journey since Independence to help individuals and communities to acquire basic literacy and numeracy skills. Later in the second half of the 20th century, adult literacy was used as a powerful tool in many countries of the world to educate adults not only in basic literacy but also as a powerful tool for political awareness as part of a movement for liberation and freedom.

It is important to note that a Brazilian educator and philosopher, Paulo Freire, revolutionised the idea of Adult Education through a concept called Conscientization; an emancipatory educational process where individuals and communities develop a critical awareness of their social, political, and economic realities to understand and challenge the root causes of oppression and inequality. It involves critical consciousness through dialogue, reflection and action, ultimately empowering people to work towards liberation and social justice. Later, the process of adult education became a comprehensive canvas for providing education for all throughout life as life-long learning.

In Karnataka, many pioneers worked on the issue and played a decisive role in addressing it and improving the literacy rate. However, the problem of illiteracy especially among women is an issue of concern. The statistics on literacy in Karnataka show a relatively poor scenario.