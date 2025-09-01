Karnataka to register two new jamun varieties

BENGALURU: While consumers know the names of most of the varieties of mangoes they consume, there are many other vegetables and fruits that are consumed on a daily basis, but people do not know their names. One of the fruits in the list is jamuns- also known as Black plum or lava plum.

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) have successfully developed new varieties of jamuns which will soon be registered and patented. This is apart from the three new jamun varieties that a Bengaluru-based progressive farmer, NC Patel, has grown in his land, which is also going to be registered and then be available in the market.

Dr G Karunakaran, principal scientist, ICAR-IIHR, said, of the two new varieties that have been developed, one is Jamun Nerantara, which is found near Pavagada. The variety is found in a land belonging to one farmer, and he is protecting the species under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFRA). This is because there is only one tree that is producing this variety, which is unique because of its sweetness, chewy texture and seed.