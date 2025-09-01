Ola told to pay Rs 67,348 for scooter service failure in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd and its Shivamogga service centre to compensate a customer Rs 67,348 plus interest for failing to repair a scooter that was under warranty. The commission also ordered Ola to pay Rs 40,000 as compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses.

According to the complaint, the customer booked an Ola electric scooter online for Rs 1,51,071 on May 26, 2022, and received delivery on June 10, 2022. The scooter came with an eight-year battery warranty and a three-year warranty for other parts. The vehicle stopped working on July 10, 2022, and was repaired after being sent to the service centre on July 12, 2022.

However, the scooter failed again on January 9, 2025. The complainant informed Ola representatives but received no response. On January 18, 2025, he submitted the scooter for repair and filed an online complaint. On March 3, 2025, the company informed him that repairs would cost Rs 90,000.

The complaint said Ola failed to repair the scooter despite it being under warranty and kept the vehicle in its custody, constituting a clear case of service deficiency.

The commission issued notices to the service centre manager in Shivamogga, Ola Electric’s Bengaluru managing director, and the company’s Bengaluru manager, but none appeared to defend the case, leading to an ex parte hearing.

After reviewing documents and arguments, the commission ruled that the respondents had provided deficient service. It directed them to jointly and severally pay Rs 67,348 with 10% annual interest from January 18, 2025, within 45 days of the order. If the amount is not paid within that time, interest will increase to 12% per annum until full payment is made.

The commission also ordered Ola to pay Rs 40,000 as compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses within 45 days, with the same interest penalty for delay.

The order was issued recently by a bench comprising commission president T Shivanna and member B D Yogananda Bhandya.