Registered Post to be merged with Speed Post

BENGALURU: From Sept 1, if you want to send a Registered Post with India Post, simply Speed Post it.

K Prakash, Chief Postmaster General, Bengaluru Circle, says the forthcoming merger of Registered Post with Speed Post will ensure addressee specific delivery with the introduction of One-Time Password (OTP).

The merger will be brought about by the implementation of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) 2.0. “We have incorporated a feature for One-Time Password (OTP) verification. There cannot be a better addressee-specific delivery system than OTP delivery. Earlier, an identity card was required at the time of delivery, which in most cases could not be retrieved. Therefore, the postman had to rely on his local knowledge. It was an arbitrary and fallible system. This is much more rigorous,” says Prakash.