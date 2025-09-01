Techie dies after juvenile Russell’s viper in slipper bites him

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old software professional died after he was bitten in the toe by a Russell’s viper that was hiding inside his clog slipper. The baby snake too died of suffocation as the techie walked wearing the slipper for nearly 30 minutes without sensing any sting from the snake bite. The incident occurred at Bannerghatta on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The deceased, Manju Prakash, was a resident of Ranganatha Layout in Bannerghatta.

Manju’s younger brother Harish told reporters that around 12.45 pm on Friday, his brother went out to buy sugarcane juice wearing the slipper and returned a few minutes later. He then went off to sleep. Nearly an hour later, a worker noticed the baby snake inside the slipper and alerted the family.