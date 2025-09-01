Vokkaligas to deploy volunteers to handle caste census

BENGALURU: Ahead of Karnataka’s state-wide caste census, the Vokkaliga community is mobilising and deploying thousands of volunteers to ensure their accurate numbers are counted.

“The numbers are wrong... we are not 62 lakh. We are at least 75 lakh, if not more,” said M Nagaraj, president, Vokkaliga Meesalathi Horata Samiti, at a meeting.

Citing flaws in the Kantharaj commission’s earlier estimates, Nagaraj and Samiti Convenor Auditor Nagaraj announced that an army of village-level volunteers will be formed to ensure every Vokkaliga household is counted. “We’re launching a movement. Two trained volunteers or swayamsevaks in every village will visit each family and assist them in filling out all the 69 census heads. This time, the government cannot ignore us,” they said.

The initiative is being coordinated under the umbrella of Vokkaliga pontiffs. Community leaders explain that some smaller sub-castes are not too well educated and volunteers are needed to ensure fairness and accuracy.