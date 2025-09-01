Youth Wing president Nikhil expresses doubt, wants NIA probe

HASSAN, MANGALURU: Expressing doubts over the ongoing SIT investigation into the Dharmasthala case, JDS youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe the case to “uncover the truth”.

Speaking to reporters at Kandali village near Hassan, where he launched the ‘Dharmasthala Yatra’ with JDS leaders, workers, and devotees on Sunday, Nikhil accused the State Government of insulting Dharmasthala by assigning the investigation to SIT.

He criticised the SIT for allegedly failing to question the complainant immediately after he filed the complaint and questioned the way the SIT was handling the case by interrogating unrelated individuals. Nikhil said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy would soon meet Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to discuss the issue.