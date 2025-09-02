BJP calls for Bhovi corporation chairman’s arrest for corruption

BENGALURU: Bhovi community leader Dr Venkatesh Mourya on Monday alleged corruption in the land allotment scheme by Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation chairman S Ravikumar. Mourya is the BJP SC Morcha national executive committee member and Tamil Nadu in-charge.

Addressing a press meet, he released a video in which a woman, said to be a broker, having a conversation allegedly with Ravikumar on the percentage of the bribe to be given by the beneficiaries of which a share to be given to a minister.

It was a sting operation done on Ravikumar a week ago, he said. “Ravikumar is from the same community. He has sought 60% commission. He should be dismissed, arrested and a clean hand should be appointed as chairman of the corporation,” he urged.

“The Congress spent the ST Corporation scam money on the Telangana Assembly polls and eventually the minister concerned, B Nagendra, was removed from the cabinet. Is DCM DK Shivakumar raising funds through Ravikumar to fund the party in Bihar,” he questioned.

He admitted that Rs 85 crore in the corporation was allegedly misappropriated during the previous BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai during 2022-23, but questioned why the investigation remained incomplete. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, too, raised the corruption charges in a post on ‘X’.

Each year, Rs 15,000 crore of the SCSP/TSP funds, which were supposed to be used for the development of the SCs, was transferred elsewhere, causing injustice to the Dalits, he wrote. CM Siddaramaiah admitted to the corruption in Valmiki Development Corporation in the House. The CM should quit, he demanded.