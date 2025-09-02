Conversion mafia behind Dharmasthala row, alleges BJP

MANGALURU:Alleging a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign Hindu religious institutions, BJP leaders on Monday claimed that the ongoing controversy surrounding the Dharmasthala temple was orchestrated by a “religious conversion mafia” and predicted it would lead to the fall of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka.

Speaking at the massive ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally, BJP state president BY Vijayendra accused the Congress government of deliberately targeting Hindu shrines and attempting to divide the Hindu community, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, a region considered a BJP stronghold.

“Whenever Siddaramaiah is in power, attacks on Hindu temples rise. The allegations against Dharmasthala are not just baseless but a deliberate attempt to break Hindu unity. The Congress has failed to ensure justice for Hindus and has resorted to appeasement politics,” Vijayendra charged.

He also criticized the state government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara, calling it a reflection of Congress’s “anti-Hindu mindset”. Vijayendra urged people to continue their resistance until the current government is removed from power.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said a situation must be created where people decisively reject the Congress. “This is a repeat of what happened in Sabarimala. There is a larger, calculated conspiracy to desecrate sacred Hindu spaces, and it must be stopped,” Joshi said.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress of producing a “big cinema” with the Dharmasthala controversy, claiming it was orchestrated by forces involved in religious conversions. “This is not just about one temple.