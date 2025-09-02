Conversion mafia behind Dharmasthala row, alleges BJP

MANGALURU:Alleging a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign Hindu religious institutions, BJP leaders on Monday claimed that the ongoing controversy surrounding the Dharmasthala temple was orchestrated by a “religious conversion mafia” and predicted it would lead to the fall of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka.
Speaking at the massive ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally, BJP state president BY Vijayendra accused the Congress government of deliberately targeting Hindu shrines and attempting to divide the Hindu community, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, a region considered a BJP stronghold.
“Whenever Siddaramaiah is in power, attacks on Hindu temples rise. The allegations against Dharmasthala are not just baseless but a deliberate attempt to break Hindu unity. The Congress has failed to ensure justice for Hindus and has resorted to appeasement politics,” Vijayendra charged.
He also criticized the state government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara, calling it a reflection of Congress’s “anti-Hindu mindset”. Vijayendra urged people to continue their resistance until the current government is removed from power.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said a situation must be created where people decisively reject the Congress. “This is a repeat of what happened in Sabarimala. There is a larger, calculated conspiracy to desecrate sacred Hindu spaces, and it must be stopped,” Joshi said.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress of producing a “big cinema” with the Dharmasthala controversy, claiming it was orchestrated by forces involved in religious conversions. “This is not just about one temple.
There is a systematic attack on many Hindu temples. This convention is meant to unite Hindus and expose this conversion toolkit,” he said, adding, “If our religion is protected, we will survive as a society.”
Former CM and Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar said Siddaramaiah has consistently tried to divide the Hindu community for political gain. “Every time he comes to power, he tries to create communal divisions. But this time, the countdown for his government’s fall has begun,” he declared.
MLC CT Ravi accused the Congress of deliberately ignoring the sustained efforts of the Dharmasthala temple, which has been involved in religious and social service for over 850 years. “This is not about politics; it’s about justice for our religion. The conversion mafia is behind this slander campaign, and Siddaramaiah lacks the courage to expose them,” Ravi said.
Former minister B Sriramulu said the Congress government would fall because it had chosen to “wage a battle against Lord Manjunatha himself”.
Local leaders question 'smear campaign' against temple
MANGALURU: Sri Dharmasthala Dharma Samrakshana Vedike of Puttur taluk organised a ‘Janaagraha Sabhe’ on Monday at the Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur, condemning the alleged smear campaign and misinformation targeting the Dharmasthala temple and Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade.
Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said the allegations had caused confusion and unrest among devotees. However, he asserted that the ongoing SIT probe has helped restore confidence. “Dakshina Kannada is a hub for temple tourism, attracting nearly 10 crore devotees annually.
We will not tolerate any attempts to tarnish the image of our temples,” the Congress MLA declared. Former BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that the campaign was part of a broader ideological conspiracy. “Similar tactics were used against Sabarimala and Tirupati. The goal is to reduce footfalls and push for government control of Hindu temples,” he stated.