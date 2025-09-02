Karnataka government to hire helicopter on contract basis

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday that the state government has decided to hire a chopper on a contract basis for ministers and other VVIPs.

Addressing reporters here, he said that a proposal in this regard has been pending before the government for several years. CM Siddaramaiah had asked him to take a decision on inviting tenders for the same. “I have directed the officials to look into the system in this regard in other states,” he added. Sources in the government said helicopters and special jets are now being hired on an hourly basis. At the meeting, it was decided to invite tenders to hire a chopper on a contract basis instead of hourly basis, they added.

At present, the government rents helicopters and planes at a cost of Rs 1 lakh per hour for ministers to tour the state. For Delhi visits, they mostly use commercial flights. The government now wants their travel to be more comfortable.

Experts have suggested that it would be better for Karnataka to buy its own chopper for around Rs 80 crore or a jet for around Rs 150 crore, as had been done by the Gujarat government, which purchased a Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft for around Rs 190 crore six years ago. UP has Super King Air B 250 aircraft and a few choppers, Haryana recently purchased an aircraft for Rs 80 crore.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneeesh said, “The Monday’s meeting discussed only about hiring a chopper under the KTPP Act and not about purchasing an aircraft.’’