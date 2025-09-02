Labourer dies as rain triggers mudslide in Yelehanka

BENGALURU: A construction labourer died, while another was critically injured after mud caved in at an under-construction site in the Yelahanka police limits on Monday night.

The police said the workers, employed by a private real estate group, were carrying out excavation work when the mud collapsed because of heavy rain. The deceased, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot after getting trapped under the soil. Another worker, who sustained severe injuries, has been admitted to a private hospital, the police added.

The Yelahanka police rushed to the spot after receiving an alert from other labourers at the site. An officer said the identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Heavy rain in the evening is said to have triggered the mud collapse at the construction site.