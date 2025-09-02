Will show spots where murder victims were buried: Dharmasthala villagers to SIT

MANGALURU: A group of villagers from Dharmasthala has submitted a letter to SIT chief Pranab Mohanty, expressing their willingness to assist the investigation by showing locations where murder victims were secretly alleged to have been buried.

The petition was signed by Tukaram Gowda, a resident of Dharmasthala, on behalf of the concerned villagers, stating that they are living in fear due to the seriousness of the allegations, but have gained some confidence following the SIT’s formation to ensure an impartial and transparent investigation.

According to the letter, the villagers recognised the individual shown in the media and claimed to have witnessed him secretly transporting and burying human remains at various locations in the village. Though the activities were carried out clandestinely, the villagers emphasised that such matters rarely remain hidden in a close-knit rural setting.

The villagers further revealed that after sending their initial letter, they managed to establish direct contact with the complainant. They stated that a detailed conversation took place in which “he confirmed having buried human remains in several specific locations”. However, they expressed confusion over why the complainant later retracted his claims, as reported in the media, now asserting that no such burials had taken place.

“The complainant had chosen isolated and rarely visited areas to bury the bodies,” the letter read, adding, “We respectfully request the SIT to involve us in the operation to exhume the remains from the places he had earlier mentioned. We also seek permission to independently show these locations to the authorities.”

The letter concludes with the villagers reiterating their resolve to cooperate fully with the SIT for the sake of truth and justice.