CM Siddaramaiah scoffs at BJP for ‘double standards’

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has turned the tables on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of double standards in the Dharmasthala row and the Sowjanya case. The saffron party took out a yatra in support of Dharmadikari Veerendra Heggade on one hand, and on the other, it wants Sowjanya’s family to approach the Supreme Court and plead for a fresh inquiry, he said here on Tuesday.

Sowjanya was raped and murdered in October 2012, while returning home from college in Dharmasthala.

If BJP is supporting Veerendra Heggade, why do they want Sowjanya’s family to approach court for a fresh inquiry, when the CBI has investigated the case and closed it, the CM questioned. He told the media it is up to Sowjanya’s family to take a call on a fresh probe. The BJP raises slogans for Veerendra Heggade, and also wants to meet Sowjanya’s family for political gains, he said.

Asked about a woman coming forward to depose before the SIT, claiming she had seen Sowjanya being abducted, he countered, “Why did she not appear before the CBI. A witness not disclosing facts before an investigation team is also a crime.”

Ruling out the need for an NIA or CBI probe into the Dharmasthala case, he said the SIT is carrying out investigation and sought faith in the Karnataka police. The BJP, which did not press for an investigation in the beginning, has changed its tone, pushing for a probe when the team couldn’t find any bodies in the burial spots. He recalled that Heggade himself had welcomed the SIT probe, following allegations of mass burials, to dig out the truth before the people.