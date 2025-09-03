ED confiscates six SUVs belonging to Chitradurga Congress MLA Veerendra

CHITRADURGA: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday confiscated six SUVs belonging to Chitradurga Congress MLA KC Veerendra.

According to informed sources, the ED officials also tried to open the locker belonging to the MLA at the Challakere branch of a private bank. However, due to the non-availability of keys, the locker was not open till late in the evening.

The raid, which began around afternoon, continued till evening. The ED is probing multiple “shell” companies and casinos in countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Georgia in a money laundering case against the arrested Congress MLA KC Veerendra ‘Puppy,’ according to official sources. Veerendra has been in the custody of the central agency ever since his arrest in Sikkim.

He was taken into custody by the agency following multi-state raids against him, his family members, and some others in an alleged illegal online and offline betting case.