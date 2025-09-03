Flipkart bets on AI, faster deliveries this Big Billion Day

BENGALURU: With the festive season approaching, major e-commerce players are prepping for massive online sales. Flipkart has begun teasing its upcoming Big Billion Day (BBD) sale, which in 2024 clocked over 7.2 billion site visits and delivered to over 19,000 pincodes.

While the official dates for this year’s sale are still being finalised, Flipkart SVP (Consumer Products) Ramesh Gururaja said, “Big Billion Day is the largest symphony that we orchestrate, where every part of Flipkart comes together. We work with banking partners and financial institutions to bring creative offers to our consumers.”

The company is introducing new innovations to enhance customer experience.

“Flipkart’s content is machine-generated and understands customer needs. The choice presented is tailored for each customer. The product page has been decluttered and modern,” Gururaja said.

A new Deals section now highlights offers instead of overwhelming users with endless product lists. Flipkart is also promoting Flipkart Black, a flagship subscription offering that includes benefits like YouTube Premium access. The company is also focusing on empowering sellers.

Flipkart SVP (Technology) Bharath Chinamanthur said, “During BBD, most sellers want to operate at scale. This sale will include real-time actionable intelligence. Sellers will have access to real-time data, which brings out geographical signals and customer cohorts.”

Flipkart is offering sellers detailed insights on product performance, geographic demand, and competitive density. “We’re building a two-tier model that allows us to put delivery hubs closer to the demand,” Chinamanthur said.