In Karnataka, all revenue cases to be digitised

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government recently issued orders mandating the digitisation of all proceedings and documents of revenue courts, and set a deadline for the Revenue department to digitise all its documents across all offices.

The Revenue Court Case Monitoring Management System (RCCMMS) was signed on August 29. Principal Secretary, Revenue department, Rajendra Kumar Kataria told The New Indian Express that the order was reissued because of rising complaints from the public.

The government had earlier issued orders to digitise all proceedings to bring in transparency, but it was not done. The order includes new details like filing all proceedings online, submitting replies, counter statements, service notices, summons, updating of case diary, advancing and deferring of court hearings, case status, schedules, orders and judgments.

The order stated that validation and authentication of case records and documents should be digital, with valid signature certificates as per the Information Technology Act. The RCCMMS also ordered that all payments, including fee and transaction charges, should be done online.

The method of filing and uploading should be simple so that people are able to view all details online easily. Documents should be signed online, and there should be no physical movement of files.

Revenue courts should also ensure that all court proceedings are digitally recorded and stored. Kataria said documents also need to be digitised for implementing court orders. The government has set a target of February 2026 to digitise all 100 crore revenue records of A and B category properties; A-category are permanent revenue records and B-category are court orders stored for 30 years.