Karnataka excise department nets Rs 68.78 crore more income in first two quarters

BENGALURU: Excise Minister RB Thimmapur said on Tuesday that his department recorded Rs 68.78 crore more income in the first two quarters. It mobilised Rs 16,358 crore as against the target of Rs 16,290 crore for this period.

Revealing this to reporters here, Thimmapur said many reforms have been introduced in the department for its effective functioning. Officers have been transferred in a transparent manner through counseling. The reforms have helped in reducing corruption to an extent. A digital system is being implemented for online renewal of licences.

He said the officers have been instructed to take stringent action to prevent smuggling of liquor from Maharashtra and Goa. Orders have been issued to commissioners to change the staff at checkposts on the state’s borders every 15 days. They have also been directed to enforce the NDPS Act strictly, he added.

“The stages for issuing CL 7 licences have been reduced to prevent corruption. The government’s goal is to ensure transparency in the functioning of the department. However, some officers were found to be negligent and action has been taken against them. Disciplinary action has been initiated against 31 Group A excise sub-inspectors, 20 Group B sub-inspectors, and 43 sub-inspectors,” he said.

Thimmapur claimed that the department has taken steps to implement the recommendations of the Administrative Reforms Commission.

Regarding the licences remaining with the department, the minister said that they will be auctioned soon. Excise commissioner Venkatesh, additional commissioners Manjunath, Nagarajappa and Suresh, MSIL director Chandrappa and other officials were present.