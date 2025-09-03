Karnataka revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda says tax reforms will drain states

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday issued a warning to the Centre, declaring that the proposed GST rate rationalisation could drain an additional Rs 15,000 crore from the state’s coffers, and push the annual revenue loss to around Rs 85,000 crore.”GST has bled the state dry, and now they want to cut deeper,” the minister said at Vidhana Soudha.

Since the implementation of GST in 2017, Karnataka has been losing an average of Rs 70,000 crore per year, Byre Gowda said. The new rate rationalisation proposal, touted by the Centre as a simplification reform, could cost the state an additional loss of Rs 15,000 crore annually.

Worse, the Centre has not provided any estimate or roadmap to explain how much each state stands to lose under the new plan. “They promised that GST would boost economic activity, but it has throttled state revenues year after year,” said Byre Gowda, terming it “fiscal hollowing out of states”.

The State’s revenue should have been Rs 1.07 lakh crore in 2024-25 if pre-GST growth had continued.