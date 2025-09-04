As long as CM Siddaramaiah is there, I will be with Congress: Rajanna

TUMAKURU/BENGALURU: As the political slugfest between former cooperation minister KN Rajanna and Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna continued, the former on Wednesday said that he can win the polls even if he contests as an independent.
“I will win no matter which party I contest the election from. I will win even if I stand as an independent”, Rajanna said on Wednesday.
Rajanna’s statement has gained significance amid speculation that he will join the BJP after being dismissed from the ministerial post.
“Why should I join the BJP? Let those who wish to join the BJP do so. I have the power to win no matter which party I contest from. Why should I quit the Congress? What has the party done to me? I have the power to get any one elected or defeated in every constituency (in Tumakuru district),”Rajanna said while addressing public at Kodigenahalli in his Madhugiri Assembly constituency.
“As long as Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister and leads the party, there is no problem with my future. I will continue to maintain my love and trust as long as he is at the party,” he said. “I will not leave the Congress for any reason. I support the vote theft campaign being waged by Rahul Gandhi. There are discussions about my supporters visiting Delhi in large numbers to demand that I be made a minister again,” he said.
Balakrishna on Tuesday had said that Rajanna is in touch with the BJP leaders and will join the saffron party. Rajanna’s MLC son Rajendra alleged that there was a conspiracy behind his father’s dismissal from the Cabinet.
Hitting back, Balakrishna alleged that Rajanna and Rajendra were passing the buck indirectly on to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
“Rajanna went berserk as he criticised Rahul Gandhi indirectly, also the AICC general secretary state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and paid the price,” he said.
Meanwhile, former MP DK Suresh on Wednesday said that Rajanna has become a national leader.