As long as CM Siddaramaiah is there, I will be with Congress: Rajanna

TUMAKURU/BENGALURU: As the political slugfest between former cooperation minister KN Rajanna and Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna continued, the former on Wednesday said that he can win the polls even if he contests as an independent.

“I will win no matter which party I contest the election from. I will win even if I stand as an independent”, Rajanna said on Wednesday.

Rajanna’s statement has gained significance amid speculation that he will join the BJP after being dismissed from the ministerial post.

“Why should I join the BJP? Let those who wish to join the BJP do so. I have the power to win no matter which party I contest from. Why should I quit the Congress? What has the party done to me? I have the power to get any one elected or defeated in every constituency (in Tumakuru district),”Rajanna said while addressing public at Kodigenahalli in his Madhugiri Assembly constituency.