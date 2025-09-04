CM Siddaramaiah moots ropeway project at Anjanadri

KOPPAL: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed officials to develop Anjanadri, the sacred site in Hampi believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, into a mythological and spiritual destination.

Reviewing the plans with Tourism Minister H K Patil and senior officials in Bengalur, the Chief Minister stated that a ropeway should be constructed at Anjanadri Hill to facilitate easier access for devotees to the summit.

The move will particularly benefit senior citizens, women, children and the specially abled who find it difficult to climb the 575 steps leading to the shrine.

Siddaramaiah also instructed officials to provide dormitory facilities, a community hall, and other amenities to improve the pilgrimage experience. He emphasised that facilities should be created for the elderly to reach the shrine without difficulty.

Tourism officials said foot traffic at Anjanadri has risen significantly since the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Thousands of devotees now visit the hill on weekends and holidays, but many struggle with the steep climb. In one incident a few months ago, a youth died of a heart attack after scaling the steps.