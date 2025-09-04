CM Siddaramaiah: No foreign preachers at Meelad meet

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified that foreign preachers will not be allowed to preach or participate in religious gatherings while on tourist visa. There is rising public concern over alleged violations related to foreign participation in religious events.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Indian law does not permit foreigners to preach, and this would be brought to the notice of organizers of religious events. His statement comes just days before the International Meelad-un-Nabi Conference, scheduled for September 5 and 6 at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

“We have brought it to the notice of organisers and police have advised them accordingly. The Foreign Regional Registration Office will monitor the event to ensure there are no violations,” Parameshwara said.

The event had drawn criticism with objections raised about hosting such a large-scale minority gathering in a public venue and concerns about foreign nationals engaging in religious activities without appropriate visas.