CM Siddaramaiah under pressure as SC nomadic castes plan to move court

BENGALURU: The state cabinet which meets here on Thursday is under pressure over the issue of internal reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities as 59 nomadic castes are likely to move court if the government does not pay heed to their demand for a separate 1 per cent quota recommended to them by the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission.

In the last cabinet meeting, the Commission’s recommendation to form five categories among the 101 castes as A, B, C, D and E was revised to three as A, B and C.

Thousands of members of the nomadic SC castes who arrived from across the state held a huge rally at Freedom Park on Wednesday. They objected to putting them in the category C among the less backward SC castes Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s economic advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy has reportedly favoured their demand for 1 per cent and assured to get it done.

Meanwhile, former minister H Anjaneya urged the CM to ensure that the court does not stay the internal reservation move at the instance of the nomadic SC castes.