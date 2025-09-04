Congress government committed to implementing UKP III: DCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The State Government will take a decision on the phase 3 of the Upper Krishna Project soon, said Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar.

“We have held three or four rounds of discussions to find solutions regarding land acquisition, rehabilitation, reconstruction, land compensation,” he said. On Wednesday, Shivakumar took part in the UKP-II review meeting. He told reporters that he has appealed to Union Jal Shakthi Minister to implement the project. “We are committed to implement this project,” he said.

It is learnt that Shivakumar warned his cabinet colleague and excise minister RB Thimmapur over the issue of compensation. Thimmapur said the government should enhance compensation to Rs 50 lakh per acre. “Mind you, being a minister you cannot talk like this. When Basavaraj Bommai was CM the rate was fixed at Rs 24 lakh per acre per acre for irrigated land and Rs 20 lakh per acre for non-irrigated land and, giving respect to you, it has been enhanced a bit. It cannot be hiked to Rs 50 lakh,” he said.

The DCM said the farmers have not agreed on compensation and the court has ordered to increase compensation.

Shivakumar, however, said they may not be able to pay higher compensation. “The issue was discussed in our Cabinet meeting. We shall take farmers, all party leaders and others into confidence and take up this project. Farmers in Vijayapura have said they will oblige if the compensation is fair,” he said.

Shivakumar has informed the CM about the meeting held on Wednesday at Vidhana Soudha. This will also be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.