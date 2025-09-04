Congress MLA RV Deshpande's comment on woman journalist slammed

UTTARA KANNADA/BENGALURU: One of the senior-most Congress MLAs, RV Deshpande, created a controversy when a woman journalist questioned him about a long-pending demand of setting up a multi-speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada, by telling her that she need not worry as they will get her delivery done elsewhere.

His statement drew sharp criticism from opposition parties and journalist associations, demanding that he apologise.

Uttara Kannada BJP president NS Hegde said, “District women’s wing members are staging a massive protest at Haliyal on Friday.

Party workers from Bengaluru too will take part.”

The incident occurred recently when a Joida-based Bengaluru woman TV journalist questioned Deshpande about the hospital, to which the senior leader allegedly replied, “We will ensure you a safe delivery.”

When contacted, Deshpande said his statement has been misunderstood by people. “I know the lady journalist for several years. What I said was in lighter vein. I am the last person to disrespect a woman. She is from Ganeshgudi. I know her very well. I have spoken to her with respect,” he said.

When pointed to the BJP protest on Friday, he said the opposition party is trying to politicise the issue.