Congress MLA RV Deshpande's comment on woman journalist slammed

UTTARA KANNADA/BENGALURU: One of the senior-most Congress MLAs, RV Deshpande, created a controversy when a woman journalist questioned him about a long-pending demand of setting up a multi-speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada, by telling her that she need not worry as they will get her delivery done elsewhere.
His statement drew sharp criticism from opposition parties and journalist associations, demanding that he apologise.
Uttara Kannada BJP president NS Hegde said, “District women’s wing members are staging a massive protest at Haliyal on Friday.
Party workers from Bengaluru too will take part.”
The incident occurred recently when a Joida-based Bengaluru woman TV journalist questioned Deshpande about the hospital, to which the senior leader allegedly replied, “We will ensure you a safe delivery.”
When contacted, Deshpande said his statement has been misunderstood by people. “I know the lady journalist for several years. What I said was in lighter vein. I am the last person to disrespect a woman. She is from Ganeshgudi. I know her very well. I have spoken to her with respect,” he said.
When pointed to the BJP protest on Friday, he said the opposition party is trying to politicise the issue.
Direct netas to maintain dignity: Forum to CM Siddaramaiah
The demand for the construction of a super-speciality hospital has been there for several years. It snowballed into a people’s movement in 2022 after an accident at Shiroor of Kundapur taluk in Udupi district.
During the previous BJP government, then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had made a budgetary announcement on constructing the hospital, but no place or fund was allocated for it. The present Congress government has stated that the hospital is not feasible.
The Karnataka Women Journalists’ Association condemned Deshpande’s statement and demanded an apology to the woman journalist in particular and the media fraternity in general.
The association demanded that the CM direct all legislators and leaders to maintain dignity, respect, and decorum in public life. “It must be remembered that every question posed by a journalist reflects the concerns of citizens of Karnataka, who have placed their trust in elected representatives. To belittle, dismiss, or insult a journalist is to show disregard for the very people who have voted legislators to power,’’ the association stated in its press statement. Even the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists condemned Deshpande’s statement.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the statement is not befitting Deshpande’s age, experience and dignity.