Dharmasthala mass burial case: Court extends SIT custody of complainant

MANGALURU: A local court in Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada district, on Wednesday extended the police custody of the key complainant in the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case until September 6 in connection with a perjury case.

The prosecution had requested the court to extend the police custody of the complainant for some more days for interrogation following which the court extended the custody for three more days until September 6.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Chamaraja MLA K Harish Gowda, along with about 2,000 devotees and supporters, reached Dharmasthala in 50 vehicles on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning, they are scheduled to meet Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade. Gowda told reporters that “they strongly condemn the alleged false propaganda being spread about Dharmasthala and would extend their full support to protect the sanctity and harmony of this centre of interfaith unity”.