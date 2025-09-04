DPAR clears decks for recruitment following internal quota for SCs

BENGALURU: The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Wednesday issued an order to fix the revised reservation for the direct recruitment to fill vacancies in the state civil services, clearing the deck for the implementation of internal reservation for 101 Scheduled Caste (SC) communities following the government’s order on August 25.

Recruitments had been frozen for over a year waiting for the government’s decision on internal quota for SCs.

The order has been published in the state gazette.

The DPAR order relieved aspirants aiming to join state government services. The DPAR order stated that 43 departments can start recruitments in a phased manner to fill around 2.76 lakh vacancies. Around 25,000-40,000 posts will be filled in the first phase. The priority are the health, education, and revenue departments.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will initiate the process.

The DPAR order made it clear that the roster for the 17% SC quota should be maintained with 6% each for category A, comprising SC Left (Madigas) and related castes, 6% to category B, comprising SC Right (Chalavadi), and 5% to category C, comprising Bhovis, Lambanis, Korachas, Koramas, and 59 nomadic communities. The DPAR order is applicable in education facilities too, especially for professional courses like medicine, engineering, and agricultural sciences, with the respective categories getting their due share.