FIR against BJP MLA BP Harish for remark against SP

DAVANAGERE: An FIR was filed against Harihar BJP MLA BP Harish at the KTJ Nagar police station on Wednesday for his controversial statement against Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth on Tuesday.

During a press conference, Harish said that even if MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s family arrives an hour late, the Davangere Superintendent of Police waits at the gate like a pomeranian dog.

SP Uma Prashant on Wednesday considered the issue serious and filed a complaint at the KTJ Nagar police station against Harish. Uma Prashanth alleged in her complaint that Harish made derogatory remarks against her during a press conference on September 2.

Mahasabha seeks MLA’s apology

A case under Sections Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 (U/S-132, 351(2)79) was registered against him.

The FIR also includes the text of a statement by Harish against the Superintendent of Police at a school in Harihar recently.

Meanwhile, Harish’s statement was widely criticised by the public.

Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha Davanagere taluk president Shambhu Urekondi warned that an intense protest will be held against Harish if he doesn’t apologise publicly.

Uma Prashanth has been working efficiently and is instrumental in banning DJs during the Ganesha celebrations and bringing the crime rate down in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders and social workers, too, criticised the statement, saying it was made in bad taste.