Karnataka cabinet decides to recommend SEC to hold local body polls using ballot papers

BENGALURU: Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to recommend to the state election commission to hold all upcoming panchayat and urban local body polls in the state using ballot papers instead of EVMs, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

The minister said there is erosion of confidence and credibility among people towards EVMs.

"For the state election commission to prepare electoral rolls and do the necessary revision for the local body polls, the state cabinet has decided to make necessary laws and to amend rules," Patil said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "It has been decided to recommend to the state election commission to hold all the upcoming polls in ballot papers instead of EVMs.

