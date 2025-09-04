Karnataka IT minister Kharge slams Modi government for reducing corporate tax

BENGALURU: Karnataka Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday took a strong exception for reducing the rate of Corporate tax. However, he acknowledged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government's GST reforms.
"2/3rd of the total GST i.e. 64% comes from the pockets of the poor and the middle class, but only 3% GST is collected from billionaires, while the rate of Corporate Tax has been reduced from 30% to 22%", he posted on 'X'.
"A bit of common sense seems to have dawned upon the Modi Sarkar on the #GabbarSinghTax", he said.
Defying the credit to the Centre on the reforms, Kharge claimed that for almost a decade, the Indian National Congress has been demanding simplification of GST. “One Nation, One Tax” had become “One Nation, 9 Taxes” — 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%, and special rates of 0.25%, 1.5%, 3% and 6%", he alleged.
"LoP @RahulGandhi and Sri. @kharge had been consistently batting for 18% cap or lower on GST Rates. @INCIndia in its 2019 and 2024 Manifestos had demanded a GST 2.0 with simplified and rational tax regime. We had also demanded to simplify the complicated compliances which had severely hit the MSMEs and small businesses", he elaborated.
"For the first time, Farmers were taxed under the BJP, with GST rates on at least 36 goods/items in the farm sector ranging from 12% to 28%", he pointed out.
Essential commodities like packaged milk, wheat flour, curd, books, stationery etc were brought in under the GST, he added.
"Now that, the Govt has finally adhered to our demands of rationalising and simplifying the GST, they are yet to figure out how they will compensate the losses to states like Karnataka", he questioned.
Later speaking to reporters at Vidhanasoudha he felt that there is still a room for the improvement. "There should be complete relief for the common man. Stimulate the economy to create more jobs, 'Mankibaat'(PM's) should develop into 'Kaamkibath", he suggested.