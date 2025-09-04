Karnataka IT minister Kharge slams Modi government for reducing corporate tax

BENGALURU: Karnataka Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday took a strong exception for reducing the rate of Corporate tax. However, he acknowledged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government's GST reforms.

"2/3rd of the total GST i.e. 64% comes from the pockets of the poor and the middle class, but only 3% GST is collected from billionaires, while the rate of Corporate Tax has been reduced from 30% to 22%", he posted on 'X'.

"A bit of common sense seems to have dawned upon the Modi Sarkar on the #GabbarSinghTax", he said.

Defying the credit to the Centre on the reforms, Kharge claimed that for almost a decade, the Indian National Congress has been demanding simplification of GST. “One Nation, One Tax” had become “One Nation, 9 Taxes” — 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%, and special rates of 0.25%, 1.5%, 3% and 6%", he alleged.